Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 2: Vivek Agnihotri's Political Drama Sees Slight Growth While Tiger Shroff's Actioner Struggles

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff and Vivek Agnihotri's movies clashed at the box office on September 5. While Baaghi 4 had a decent opening, The Begal Files performed poorly despite earning positive reviews. However, on the second day, the tables have turned. Yes, the political drama witnessed a slight growth, whereas Tiger's actioner faced a drop of ₹3 crore from Friday.

Baaghi 4 box office collection day 2

On the second day, the action thriller drama witnessed a major drop in the collection, but was still able to surpass the ₹20 crore mark. The drop could be because of the negative reviews. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹9 crore at the box office on Saturday, taking the total to ₹21 crore. Baaghi 4 had an overall 23.79 per cent Hindi occupancy on the second day, with maximum reported in Chandigarh (28.75 per cent).

Helmed by A Harsha, the movie stars Sanjay Dutt in an antagonist role, while Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade and Saurabh Sachdeva played pivotal roles in the movie.

The Bengal Files box office collection day 2

The political drama opened at ₹1.75 crore at the box office in India, but owing to positive word of mouth, The Bengal Files witnessed a slight spike in the collection on the second day. According to Sacnilk, the movie minted ₹2.25 crore at the box office. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹4 crore in India. The movie is struggling to find shows in West Bengal, impacting the business of movie.

The Bengal Files had an overall 29.91 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with maximum reported in Chennai (73.33 per cent).