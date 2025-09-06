The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 2: Horror Film Maintains Momentum After Bumper Opening, Confirms ₹50 Crore In 1st Weekend

The Conjuring: Last Rites hit the big screens in India on September 4 with paid previews. The Hollywood horror franchise is one of the biggest commercial hits and the ninth entry in the movie verse is off to a flying start here and internationally. The fourth and the final The Conjuring movie, which depicts the final case of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), became the biggest Hollywood opener in India in 2025, beating Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning and on day 2, the horror movie pulled in equally good numbers and is now certain to cross the ₹50 crore mark in the first weekend that concludes on Sunday, September 7.

Also read: The Correct Order To Watch The Conjuring Franchise Before Last Rites

The Conjuring: Last Rites maintains momentum at India box office

The Conjuring: Last Rites minted ₹17.5 crore on day 1 here, becoming the biggest opener in the nine-movie franchise so far. It also bagged the 7th spot in the list of top Hollywood openers in India of all time, edging out The Final Reckoning. On Saturday (September 6), the movie collected similar numbers, taking its two-day total to ₹35 crore. The reviews to The Conjuring 4 have been mixed, but despite that the box office pull is unprecedented.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as The Warrens in BTS pic of The Conjuring: Last Rites | Image: X

The Conjuring: Last Rites is expected to cross the ₹50 crore in its three-day opening weekend. The Hollywood movie has performed way better than Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and director Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, which minted ₹21 crore and ₹4 crore respectively on their first two days.