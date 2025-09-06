Updated 6 September 2025 at 22:53 IST
The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 2: Horror Film Maintains Momentum After Bumper Opening, Confirms ₹50 Crore In 1st Weekend
The Conjuring: Last Rites is expected to cross the ₹50 crore in its three-day opening weekend. The Hollywood movie has performed way better than Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and director Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files in India.
The Conjuring: Last Rites hit the big screens in India on September 4 with paid previews. The Hollywood horror franchise is one of the biggest commercial hits and the ninth entry in the movie verse is off to a flying start here and internationally. The fourth and the final The Conjuring movie, which depicts the final case of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), became the biggest Hollywood opener in India in 2025, beating Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning and on day 2, the horror movie pulled in equally good numbers and is now certain to cross the ₹50 crore mark in the first weekend that concludes on Sunday, September 7.
The Conjuring: Last Rites maintains momentum at India box office
The Conjuring: Last Rites minted ₹17.5 crore on day 1 here, becoming the biggest opener in the nine-movie franchise so far. It also bagged the 7th spot in the list of top Hollywood openers in India of all time, edging out The Final Reckoning. On Saturday (September 6), the movie collected similar numbers, taking its two-day total to ₹35 crore. The reviews to The Conjuring 4 have been mixed, but despite that the box office pull is unprecedented.
The Conjuring: Last Rites is expected to cross the ₹50 crore in its three-day opening weekend. The Hollywood movie has performed way better than Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and director Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, which minted ₹21 crore and ₹4 crore respectively on their first two days.
Directed by Michael Chavez, known for his work on The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun II, Last Rites is touted as the definitive sendoff for the storyline that began captivating audiences in 2013. The Conjuring universe, originally helmed by James Wan, has become a cornerstone of supernatural horror cinema, grossing over $2 billion globally across its various films and spinoffs.
