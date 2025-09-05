Baaghi 4 X Review: Netizens Call Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt’s Actioner 'A B Grade Mass Masala', Question 'Why This Movie Is Made?'

Baaghi 4 X review: Tiger Shroff is back as Ronnie on the big screens on September 5. The fourth installment of Baaghi features Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, and Harnaaz Sandhu and promises to be more intense with blood, gore, and mind-bending twists. However, soon after the release, moviegoers and critics watched the early shows and filled X(formerly Twitter) with reviews that tell a different story.

Baaghi 4 hit or flop?

So far, with the morning shows, netizens are sharing mixed reviews. One user wrote, “Why is #Baaghi4 is even being made 😭 Bro is putting his efforts in the wrong kind of movies. He might be an average actor but bud gives his 100% for every movie. His performance in #War was really good and in #singhamagain he even outshined other credible actors”

Another wrote, “First Review #Baaghi4 : Strictly Average flick for Single Screen Audiences. Non stop full on Violent Action Stunts. Story & Screenplay is also below average. #YehMeraHusn Song is ROCKING !! Overall, A B Grade Mass Masala movie. #TigerShroff & #SanjayDutt acted poor.”

Another wrote, “BAAGHI 4 are out and it is worst than Ganpath. Another cringefest delivered by @iTIGERSHROFF and @duttsanjay.”

Another wrote, “Baaghi 4 Dekhne se badhiya The conjuring last rites dekh lena. Conjuring >>>>>>>>>> Baaghi 4”

However, there are few who liked the movie and reviewed, “#Baaghi4Review: bleeds action—but beneath the chaos lies a story that hits different. Twisted, emotional, and anything but predictable. This isn’t your typical love saga... it’s a full-throttle descent into madness. 🤫🔥 #TigerShroff”

