Baaghi 4 X Review: Netizens Call Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt’s Actioner 'A B Grade Mass Masala', Question 'Why This Movie Is Made?'
Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff is back with the fourth installment of Baaghi features Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, and Harnaaz Sandhu. The film hit the theatres on September 5, and movie buffs who watched the early shows flooded X(formerly Twitter) with reviews.
Baaghi 4 X review: Tiger Shroff is back as Ronnie on the big screens on September 5. The fourth installment of Baaghi features Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, and Harnaaz Sandhu and promises to be more intense with blood, gore, and mind-bending twists. However, soon after the release, moviegoers and critics watched the early shows and filled X(formerly Twitter) with reviews that tell a different story.
Baaghi 4 hit or flop?
So far, with the morning shows, netizens are sharing mixed reviews. One user wrote, “Why is #Baaghi4 is even being made 😭 Bro is putting his efforts in the wrong kind of movies. He might be an average actor but bud gives his 100% for every movie. His performance in #War was really good and in #singhamagain he even outshined other credible actors”
Another wrote, “First Review #Baaghi4 : Strictly Average flick for Single Screen Audiences. Non stop full on Violent Action Stunts. Story & Screenplay is also below average. #YehMeraHusn Song is ROCKING !! Overall, A B Grade Mass Masala movie. #TigerShroff & #SanjayDutt acted poor.”
Another wrote, “BAAGHI 4 are out and it is worst than Ganpath. Another cringefest delivered by @iTIGERSHROFF and @duttsanjay.”
Another wrote, “Baaghi 4 Dekhne se badhiya The conjuring last rites dekh lena. Conjuring >>>>>>>>>> Baaghi 4”
However, there are few who liked the movie and reviewed, “#Baaghi4Review: bleeds action—but beneath the chaos lies a story that hits different. Twisted, emotional, and anything but predictable. This isn’t your typical love saga... it’s a full-throttle descent into madness. 🤫🔥 #TigerShroff”
All about Baaghi 4
The fourth instalment of the Tiger Shroff starrer received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after 23 cuts just a day before the release. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Khan Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Baaghi 4 was expected to get an early lead at the box office, but its success will ultimately depend on word of mouth(which is not good as of now) as it clashes with two other releases today, the latest instalment of the popular horror franchise The Conjuring: Last Rites and Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film The Bengal Files.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 5 September 2025 at 14:52 IST