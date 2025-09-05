Updated 5 September 2025 at 13:47 IST
Mohanlal Breaks Silence On Stepping Down As AMMA President Amid Mollywood's MeToo Movement, Says 'Suddenly We Became Enemies'
Malayalam star Mohanlal revealed that resigning from the position of President in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) was a 'conscious' decision.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) witnessed a historic moment when Shwetha Menon was elected president, becoming the first woman to hold the role in the association. Earlier, the president was Mohanlal, who stepped down during Mollywood's MeToo movement. It was reported that he resigned after receiving backlash when the Hema Committee Report was published. However, the superstar has now broken his silence and revealed that resigning from the position was a conscious decision.
Mohanlal opens up about facing criticism and resignation from AMMA
In an interview with Asianet News, Mohanlal said, "I faced a lot of criticism. Suddenly, we became enemies to many people. But the resignations were not because of the criticism. I resigned when I felt it was time to put a full stop.” He further shared that he saw his resignation not as a defeat but as a part of the process.
When asked about a woman leading AMMA for the first time, he said it is a "positive change" and further requested that those who left the association owing to disagreements should consider returning.
Also Read: Madharaasi X Review: Vidyut Jammwal Steals The Limelight From Sivakarthikeyan, Netizens Call Out Direction, 'Unwanted' Scenes And 'Average' Music
Meet the newly elected members of AMMA
After the President, another top post in AMMA, General Secretary, will be held by actress Cuckoo Parameswaran. Not just this, in the 17-member executive committee, 8 positions are served by females. Meet all 8 female members of AMMA elected for a period of three years.
AMMA President - Shwetha Menon
AMMA Vice Presidents - Lakshmi Priya
AMMA General Secretary - Cuckoo Parameswaran
AMMA Joint Secretary - Ansiba Hassan
AMMA Committee Member - Sarayu Mohan
AMMA Committee Member - Neena Kurup
AMMA Committee Member - Anjali Nair
AMMA Committee Member - Asha Aravind
What's next for Mohanlal?
The veteran actor was recently seen in Hridayapoorvam, which didn't perform well at the box office owing to Lokah: Chapter 1. Next, he will be seen in Bha. Bha. Ba, Vrusshabha and Drishyam 3. The first two will release this year, while the third installment of Drishyam will release in 2026.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.