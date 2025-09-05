Mohanlal Breaks Silence On Stepping Down As AMMA President Amid Mollywood's MeToo Movement, Says 'Suddenly We Became Enemies'

Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) witnessed a historic moment when Shwetha Menon was elected president, becoming the first woman to hold the role in the association. Earlier, the president was Mohanlal, who stepped down during Mollywood's MeToo movement. It was reported that he resigned after receiving backlash when the Hema Committee Report was published. However, the superstar has now broken his silence and revealed that resigning from the position was a conscious decision.

Mohanlal opens up about facing criticism and resignation from AMMA

In an interview with Asianet News, Mohanlal said, "I faced a lot of criticism. Suddenly, we became enemies to many people. But the resignations were not because of the criticism. I resigned when I felt it was time to put a full stop.” He further shared that he saw his resignation not as a defeat but as a part of the process.

When asked about a woman leading AMMA for the first time, he said it is a "positive change" and further requested that those who left the association owing to disagreements should consider returning.

Meet the newly elected members of AMMA

After the President, another top post in AMMA, General Secretary, will be held by actress Cuckoo Parameswaran. Not just this, in the 17-member executive committee, 8 positions are served by females. Meet all 8 female members of AMMA elected for a period of three years.

AMMA President - Shwetha Menon

AMMA Vice Presidents - Lakshmi Priya

AMMA General Secretary - Cuckoo Parameswaran

AMMA Joint Secretary - Ansiba Hassan

AMMA Committee Member - Sarayu Mohan

AMMA Committee Member - Neena Kurup

AMMA Committee Member - Anjali Nair

AMMA Committee Member - Asha Aravind

