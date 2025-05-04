Babil Khan Deletes Instagram Handle After Calling Bollywood 'Screwed' And Slamming Ananya Panday, Arijit Singh In Viral Video

Babil Khan, son of veteran actor Irrfan Khan, shared a video on his Instagram Stories, which he deleted later, followed by deactivating his account. Soon after, the video went viral on Reddit, where the Qala actor can be seen crying, sparking mental health concerns. In the video, he called Bollywood "f***up" and slammed several celebs, including singer Arijit Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He called people in Bollywood "fake" but said there are a few people who want to do better. This emotional breakdown video has left his fans concerned and flooded Reddit with speculations about the reason.

(A screengrab of Babil Khan's Instagram profile.)

Babil Khan criticises Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav

In one of the videos shared by Babil on his Instagram Stories, Babil can be heard sobbing and saying "What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and Arijit Singh. There are so many more names. Bollywood is so f*****. Bollywood is so screwed."

In another clip, he called Bollywood the "fakest" industry he has ever been part of. "But there are few people that want Bollywood to be better (smiles)...I got to show to you so much more, so much more, so much more. I have so much more to give you..." he added.

Fans worried about Babil Khan

Soon after the posts were dropped on Reddit, Babil's fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "All the people he named are known bullies…all in the Dharma clique. I really feel for him. I wonder what they've done. He seems to be really suffering." Another wrote, "Poor guy, he has been struggling since his father’s death. Hope he finds purpose and peace." A third user wrote, "I hope he isn't bullied."

(A screengrab from the Reddit post.)

A fan referred to his post for his father Irrfan on his 5th death anniversary and commented, "Did anyone read the poem he posted five days ago on Irrfan’s death anniversary. One line read ‘soon I'll be there, with you, not without you’. Definitely shook me." "This is seriously concerning, no? Something terrible must have happened for him to come up on social media to say all this with this intensity," wrote a fan.

What's next for Babil Khan?