Sonam Kapoor Gets Trolled For Her Hairstyle At Grandmother Nirmal Kapoor's Funeral, Netizens Say 'Shok Mein Bhi Fashion'

Sonam Kapoor, who is known as a fashion queen, was trolled for her hairstyle at her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor's funeral. The actress was snapped on Saturday in an all white kurta, leaving her grandmother's house in Mumbai to attend the last rites. While on her way to the car, the camera captured her back showing, and netizens believed that she had styled her hair and slammed her for prioritising her fashion. Her look was deemed too glamorous and lacking emotional expression. A user wrote, "Even at your grandmother’s funeral, you showed up like this?” Another wrote, "Antim sanskaar mein bhi inka sbka fashion show chalta hai inhe koi dukh ni kisi ke jaane ka." A third user wrote, "Nothing normal, hair style k liye aur white clothes k liye time h, hmare yaha koi death krta h to turant same dress me bhagte h."

If we closely look at the photos of Sonam, the actress is not wearing any makeup and looks teary-eyed after exiting her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor's house for the last rites.

(Sonam Kapoor at her grandmother Niram Kapoor's house with Arjun Kapoor | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor fans slam trolls

However, her fans came out in support and fired back at the trolls for unnecessarily trolling the actress. A user wrote, "Such a basic hairstyle.. don't we do going out just like that? Is it means we need to show up homeless for funeral? U know in western countries you need to properly dress for funerals." Another wrote, "Where is the hairstyle!? She just tied her hair which is normal.. Portals need to stop hyping over every minute things!" A user argued that Sonam is being "unfairly targeted" just for choosing to present herself with dignity and composure. She asked the trolls to stop policing how people mourn.

"Omg... STOP the criticism. Everyone deals with grief in different ways. Why even post this??" a user wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)