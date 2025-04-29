Babil Khan Is 'Missing' His Father Irrfan Khan On 5th Death Anniversary, Shares An Adorable Throwback Photo

Irrfan Khan's death anniversary: It has been five years since the world lost the acting legend, Irrfan Khan. Fans and celebrities have been flooding social media with heartfelt tributes to honour his memory. Marking the sad day, Babil Khan posted an emotional note on Instagram that brought tears to many eyes.

Babil Khan’s heartfelt tribute to father Irrfan Khan on his death anniversary

On his father's fifth death anniversary, actor Babil Khan paid tribute to his late father, Irrfan Khan. He shared a heartwarming childhood photo with Irrfan on Instagram.

In his post, he wrote, "With you, without you. Life goes on, With me, without me. Soon I'll be there. With you, not without you. And we will run together, and fly, Drink from waterfalls, pink not blue. I will hug you so tight, and I will cry, Then we'll laugh, just like we used to. I miss you."

Fans flooded the comment section with messages of comfort and support.

How Irrfan Khan passed away?

In 2018, Irrfan Khan revealed his diagnosis of neuroendocrine cancer. He underwent treatment in the UK for a year and returned to India in February 2019. Later, he was hospitalised in Mumbai for treatment of a colon infection related to the disease. The renowned actor passed away on April 29 at the age of 53.

Piku re-release date