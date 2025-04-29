Babil Khan Is 'Missing' His Father Irrfan Khan On 5th Death Anniversary, Shares An Adorable Throwback Photo

Updated April 29th 2025, 15:56 IST
Irrfan Khan's death anniversary: It has been five years since the world lost the acting legend, Irrfan Khan. Fans and celebrities have been flooding social media with heartfelt tributes to honour his memory. Marking the sad day, Babil Khan posted an emotional note on Instagram that brought tears to many eyes.
On his father's fifth death anniversary, actor Babil Khan paid tribute to his late father, Irrfan Khan. He shared a heartwarming childhood photo with Irrfan on Instagram.
In his post, he wrote, "With you, without you. Life goes on, With me, without me. Soon I'll be there. With you, not without you. And we will run together, and fly, Drink from waterfalls, pink not blue. I will hug you so tight, and I will cry, Then we'll laugh, just like we used to. I miss you."
Fans flooded the comment section with messages of comfort and support.
In 2018, Irrfan Khan revealed his diagnosis of neuroendocrine cancer. He underwent treatment in the UK for a year and returned to India in February 2019. Later, he was hospitalised in Mumbai for treatment of a colon infection related to the disease. The renowned actor passed away on April 29 at the age of 53.
Babil Khan also took to his Instagram stories, where he posted that his father's film “Piku” is about to re-release on May 9. The film will be turning 10 this year.
Published April 29th 2025, 15:56 IST