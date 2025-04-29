Manoj Bajpayee Mourns The Death Of Family Man 3 Co-star Rohit Basfore, Says 'Gone Too Soon'

Early Tuesday, news of actor Rohit Basfore found dead near a waterfall in Guwahati was reported. The actor, who was gearing up for the release of the show Family Man 3, was found near Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday evening. Hours later, co-star Manoj Bajpayee expressed shock over the death of Rohit. He took to his X handle to pay tribute to the actor and extend support to the grieving family. He wrote, “May God bless your soul with peace, Rohit Basfore!! Gone too soon! Our condolences to the family." He concluded his note with “Om Shanti”.

Who was Rohit Basfore?

He was an Assam-based actor and gym trainer, whose body was recovered at around 8:30 PM on Sunday in the Jalukpaham waterfall near Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary near Guwahati. He was 25. An official source shared, "We received the report around 4 pm and reached the spot by 4:30 pm. The SDRF team later recovered the body around 6:30 pm."

The initial investigation suggests that Rohit died of accidental drowning, and no foul play has been suspected so far. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Rohit Basfore shares BTS photos from the Family Man 3 set

While shooting for the third instalment of Family Man 3, Rohit shared a series of photos on his Instagram handle with Jaideep Ahlawat and Dilip Tahir. "Lucky to have such a great experience," he wrote in the caption.

Earlier in January, she shared another post with the team, and captioned it as "On the sets of Family Man 3. It was a great experience and I always loved to learn new things."