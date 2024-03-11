Advertisement

Babil Khan was last seen in direct to OTT release Friday Night Plans. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his abandonment issues during his childhood. He particularly linked this to his father Irrfan Khan's growing fame.

Babil Khan has an interesting recollection of how he adjusted to Irrfan Khan's fame

In a recent interview with mensXP, Babil Khan shared moments from his life where the late Irrfan Khan's fame, ended up creating a certain sense of abandonment, even though that was not really the case. More than emotional distance, Babil elaborated on the physical distance which accentuated the feeling.



He said, "Fame for me was directly linked to the fact that when I was a child, fame was the reason I would become distant from my father because crowds would pull him away from me. As a child, even if it’s for 10 minutes when he’s holding your hand, that is your entire world. So when a bodyguard comes and takes him away because the crowd is rushing to him and that hand gets pulled away, for the child I think it’s very traumatic. I had distance from my father, physical distance because he was shooting a lot but he was very affectionate towards me when he was there."

Babil Khan reflects on his abandonment issues

Reflecting on what he said, Babil added a layer of practicality to it. Recalling the time Irrfan started getting more and more work, Babil revealed how he would only get to spend a mere fifteen days or so with his Baba, before the latter was whisked away for filming schedules which would span months.

He said, "That abandonment thing I think comes from the fact that I would spend these beautiful 15 days with my best friend Baba, and then he would suddenly just vanish for four months of shooting. As a child I did not understand. So I think that abandonment insecurity came from there. But other than that he was the best." Babil Khan will next be seen in The Umesh Chronicles.