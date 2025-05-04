Babil Khan's Mother Sutapa Sikdar Breaks Silence Over Actor Slamming Bollywood: His Mention Of Artists Like Ananya Panday...

Babil Khan, son of Irrfan Khan, made headlines after his crying video went viral on the internet, where he called the people of Bollywood "fake" and allegedly slammed celebs, including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor and Arijit Singh. This emotional breakdown video left his fans concerned. On Sunday, Qala actor's mother, Sutapa Sikdar, shared a statement issuing clarification over her son's recent breakdown and also addressed the intention behind naming his fellow actors. His mother stated the actor is safe and he is "allowed to have difficult days" like others.

Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days, and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon.

That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context.

In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration — for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry.

We respectfully urge media publications and the public to consider the full context of his words rather than drawing conclusions from fragmented video clips.