Raid 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Eyeing To Surpass Akshay Kumar's Sky Force Opening Weekend Box Office Collection (Early Estimates)

Raid 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn starrer is topping the chart at the box office, pushing Nani starrer HIT 3 and Suriya's Retro to the second and third spot, respectively. The film is performing well at the box office and is now eyeing to beat Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force's opening weekend collection.

Raid 2 box office collection day 4 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹6.9 crore at the box office in its first Sunday morning. Adding the four-day collection, the total stands at ₹56.15 crore in India. Seeing the pace of the collection, the film is expected to surpass Sky Force's opening weekend record of ₹62.25 crore. The movie might near the ₹70 crore mark towards the end of the day. Raid 2 had an overall 19.38 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with a maximum reported in Bengaluru (31 per cent).

The two other films released on the same day, May 1, couldn't manage to enter the ₹50 crore club at the box office. While HIT 3's total collection is at ₹45.42 (at the time of writing this article), Retro is struggling at ₹38.08 crore at the box office (at the time of writing this article). HIT 3 is expected to surpass the ₹50 crore mark in its opening weekend collection, but Retro might fall short of a few crores.

What's next for Ajay Devgn?