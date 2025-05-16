Baburao Ganpatrao Apte Bids Adieu To Hera Pheri 3? Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Akshay Kumar And Suniel Shetty Starrer

Updated May 16th 2025, 17:14 IST
Hera Pheri 3 has been in the news since the trio was snapped together shooting for an advertisement. Soon after, it was reported that the third instalment is in the works, but Akshay Kumar backed out of the project owing to some differences with producer Feroz Nadiadwala. But when Akshay sorted out the difference, the film fell into legal trouble. A few weeks ago, Akshay announced Priyadarshan as a director and soon everything fell in place. Recently, the mahurat shot took place, and everything was going smoothly, but little did we know that another bad news was on its way. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Paresh Rawal has quit the film.
Paresh Rawal is one of the key actors of the franchise as his iconic character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, adds to the madness of Raju and Shyam. More than Raju and Shayam, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte enjoyed the love of the audience. The character kept the comedy alive in the film, and without him not in the third instalment would not be the same. It is reported that owing to creative differences, the actor decided to walk away. "There were creative differences between the makers and Paresh Rawal. As a result, the actor decided to step down from the film," a source told Bollywood Hungama.
When the publication contacted Rawal to confirm the news, he simply said, "Yes, it’s a fact.”
However, fans hope that just like Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and the makers will also sort out their differences.
Hera Pheri fans are unhappy with the news and expressed their emotions on X. A user wrote, "Ye kay baat kar rahhai... Kuch bhi bol rahhai."
Another wrote, "Chya mayla 🤧 Zarur isme uss dhotarchor Munna ka hath hai." A third fan wrote, "No Babu Bhaiya, no laughter, no Hera Pheri!"
For the unversed, Hera Pheri is one of the cult classic franchises. The first instalment was a remake of 1the 989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking, which itself was inspired by the 1971 American TV movie See The Man Run. The film revolved around two tenants, Raju and Shyam, and their landlord, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, who are in desperate need of money. They chance upon a ransom call through a cross-connection and hatch a plan to claim the ransom for themselves. After the successful run at the box office, the makers made the second instalment titled Phir Hera Pheri, six years after the release of the first.
Published May 16th 2025, 17:14 IST