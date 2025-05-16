Baburao Ganpatrao Apte Bids Adieu To Hera Pheri 3? Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Akshay Kumar And Suniel Shetty Starrer

Hera Pheri 3 has been in the news since the trio was snapped together shooting for an advertisement. Soon after, it was reported that the third instalment is in the works, but Akshay Kumar backed out of the project owing to some differences with producer Feroz Nadiadwala. But when Akshay sorted out the difference, the film fell into legal trouble. A few weeks ago, Akshay announced Priyadarshan as a director and soon everything fell in place. Recently, the mahurat shot took place, and everything was going smoothly, but little did we know that another bad news was on its way. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Paresh Rawal has quit the film.

Why Paresh Rawal walks out of Hera Pheri 3?

Paresh Rawal is one of the key actors of the franchise as his iconic character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, adds to the madness of Raju and Shyam. More than Raju and Shayam, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte enjoyed the love of the audience. The character kept the comedy alive in the film, and without him not in the third instalment would not be the same. It is reported that owing to creative differences, the actor decided to walk away. "There were creative differences between the makers and Paresh Rawal. As a result, the actor decided to step down from the film," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

When the publication contacted Rawal to confirm the news, he simply said, "Yes, it’s a fact.”

However, fans hope that just like Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and the makers will also sort out their differences.

Netizens upset over Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri fans are unhappy with the news and expressed their emotions on X. A user wrote, "Ye kay baat kar rahhai... Kuch bhi bol rahhai."

Another wrote, "Chya mayla 🤧 Zarur isme uss dhotarchor Munna ka hath hai." A third fan wrote, "No Babu Bhaiya, no laughter, no Hera Pheri!"