Updated February 5th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

Baby John Teaser Out, Varun Dhawan-Keerthy Suresh Starrer To Release On THIS Date

Baby John is headlined by Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh and is directed by Kalees. The film will hit the big screens in May.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan | Image:Varun Dhawan /Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Varun Dhawan is all set to headline his eighteenth project tentatively titled VD 18. Directed by Kalees, the makers revealed the title of the film along with the first look teaser today, January 5. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. 

Baby John teaser piques audience interest 

Baby John is revealed to be the official title of the Varun Dhawan starrer movie VD18. The filmmakers announced the title along with the teaser of the film. The teaser gives a glimpse of the first look of Varun Dhawan. 

While other key details of the plot and cast have been kept concealed, the release date of the film was also announced. The movie will hit the big screen on May 31. Viewers have noticed a shift in the tonality of the film, which is said to be a remake of Theri. While there is no confirmation on the same, the teaser has piqued the interest of the viewers. 

Varun Dhawan, Atlee perform devotional duties in muhurat pooja ceremony of VD 18 ahead of teaser announcement 

The glimpses from the muhurat pooja ceremony of the upcoming Varun Dhawan starrer film, tentatively titled VD18, were unveiled on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal on January 14. The movie also marks the debut of Keerthy Suresh in Hindi cinema. The video shows the team of VD 18 attending the ceremony. Varun donned a Periwinkle shirt as he walked into the venue. He later changed into ethnic wear as he participated in the ceremony.

The makers and the cast took to their respective social handles commemorating the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal to officially unveil the project by sharing glimpses of the ceremony which was held in Mumbai. The film is directed by A. Kaleeswaran, and brings together a dynamic team of industry talents, promising audiences a solid cinematic experience. Last month, Varun announced the wrap-up of the Kerala schedule of VD 18, dropping beautiful glimpses from 'God's own country'. Taking to Instagram, Varun, who enjoys 46.8 million followers on Instagram, gave a sneak peek into beautiful Kerala.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

