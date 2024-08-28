Published 20:06 IST, August 28th 2024
Bachchan Family Outing Without Aishwarya Rai Fuels Divorce Rumours With Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai: Rumours of the actors' turbulent marriage have been doing rounds. Amid this, the Dhoom actor was spotted alone once again.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Bachchan family was spotted without Aishwarya Rai again | Image: Varinder Chawla
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:06 IST, August 28th 2024