Updated March 18th, 2024 at 17:47 IST

Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk's Film To Release In July - Motion Poster Out

Bad Newz seems to be a comedy of errors, also encompassing a love triangle between the three lead stars - Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bad Newz
Bad Newz | Image:Triptii Dimri/Instagram
Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk's comedy film has been titled Bad Newz. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the "comedy inspired by true events" will release on the big screens on July 19. The fresh trio promises to bring a healthy dose of laughter. The makers, while revealing the title, also shared a motion poster of Bad Newz, teasing the sizzling chemistry between the three actors.

Bad Newz cast | Image: Vicky Kaushal/X

Bad Newz plot hinted at in the motion poster

Bad Newz seems to be a comedy of errors, also encompassing a love triangle between the three lead stars. The makers have dubbed the film as "a hilarious once in a billion situation" and "a comedy inspired by true events". This will be Triptii's first theatrical release after her breakout role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. 

For Vicky, it will be his next theatrical release after Sam Bahadur. Ammy Virk, given his flair for comedy, will surely be adding a humourous punch.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 17:47 IST

