×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

Vicky Kaushal Says Sam Bahadur Team Was Sure Of Animal Success Despite Clash: It Had Shock Value

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office in December last year and both films emerged victorious in the number game.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Animal vs Sam Bahadur
Animal vs Sam Bahadur | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The box office witnessed a massive clash on December 1, 2023, between two major Bollywood films: Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The box office performance of both movies was strong, and Vicky won numerous accolades for her portrayal of Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of India. The actor recently reflected on the film’s success and its confrontation with Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Vicky Kaushal on Sam Bahadur vs Animal clash

In a conversation with The Week magazine, Vicky reflected on Sam Bahadur’s box office clash with Animal. The actor said, “With Sam, we always knew it was a Test match. We knew it was not the quintessential masala film that Animal was―it had the shock value and one knew it would create waves at the box office. We knew we needed that much time, that word of mouth, for the film to resonate with the masses. Because if it would not click with people, it would not do well no matter when it released."

 

Vicky added that he saw a gradual but noticeable increase in the number of conversations about the movie in the weeks that followed its release. He was thrilled to find that the film was still being exhibited in January, indicating that people were still engaged and interested in watching his work. He stated, “People started talking about it more and more as the weeks went by. We saw that through January, Sam's shows kept going on, and that gives me tremendous happiness." 

Vicky Kaushal-Ranbir Kapoor’s collaborations 

Actors and directors are now concentrating more on the content of their films than on selecting a date that allows them a free window for their single release, due to the multiple releases and box office clashes of major motion pictures. It should be mentioned, though, that Vicky and Ranbir will reunite in the future for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars Alia Bhatt.

 

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor previously collaborated in the movie Sanju, where both actors received praise for their superb performances. Vicky and Ranbir also shared screen space in the 2018 movie Love Per Square Foot, in which Ranbir had a cameo role.

 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Himachal Pradesh Tourism sector

Appeal for early polls

4 minutes ago
DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

6 minutes ago
Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness a wet spell from March 21 onwards.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

7 minutes ago
Chhattisgarh

Baghel on Mahadev Scam

10 minutes ago
Sukumar and Ram Charan

Ram Charan's Next

11 minutes ago
Jofra Archer

Archer to join RCB?

12 minutes ago
Chakda Xpress

Chakda Xpress Postponed

14 minutes ago
Smartphone

Smartphone exports India

14 minutes ago
Ahmedabad Police arrests two accused allegedly involved in attacking foreign students at Gujarat University while offering Namaz

Gujarat University Attack

18 minutes ago
Bollywood movie posters

Movie Releases This Week

18 minutes ago
Anil Kumble & Ravichandran Ashwin

Kumble on Ashwin

19 minutes ago
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

मुइज्जू ने फिर उगला जहर!

22 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Dance Numbers

26 minutes ago
Non-life insurance booms

Insurance premium

30 minutes ago
Russia Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War

32 minutes ago
accident

21 Dead in Afghanistan

32 minutes ago
PM Modi addressing a NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district.

PM Modi in Andhra

33 minutes ago
Shane Watson

Watson turn down offer

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle7 hours ago

  3. Man Attacked With Sickle, Sword After Being Shot Dead at Pune Hotel

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Upto 7yrs in Jail for Clicking Pics With Wild Animals Without Permission

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Lakshya Sen signs off with creditable semifinal finish at All England

    Sports 21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo