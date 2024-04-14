×

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 3: Film Registers Muted Growth, Mints ₹8.50 Crore

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan hit the theatres on April 11 alongside Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • 2 min read
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is enjoying a good theatrical run at the box office in comparison to Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film witnessed a good start at the domestic box office by earning ₹15.65 crore. The film was expected to witness a spike in collection, but owing to mixed reviews from audiences and critics, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan managed to mint only ₹7.6 crore on the second day of its release. However, Saturday revived the business.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 3

Despite not having any paid previews, the actioner managed to open at ₹15.65 crore. On Saturday, the film minted ₹8.50 crore witnessing a muted growth of 10 percent in the collection, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. With this, the three-day total of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan now stands at ₹31.75 crore. If the momentum remains the same, then the film might enter ₹50 crore club before the end of the first week.

 

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had an overall 18.27 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday with the film doing better in mass belts as compared to the metros. The highest occupancy was reported in Chennai – 27.75 percent - followed by Jaipur at 23.50 percent. Apart from Akshay and Tiger, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

 

Does Bade Miyan Chote Miyan live up to the hype?

Republic in its review gave Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 3 stars out of 5. “Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran try to break the mould while functioning strictly within the confines of a template storyline -- that of good vs evil. When one makes peace with the fact that BMCM is the same story packaged differently, it will start to feel like a good watch. Tropes and predictability mire the story but there's more to find in the film and enjoy. The action set pieces are superbly designed by Craig Macrae and look pretty good onscreen.”

Published April 14th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

