Updated March 30th, 2024 at 10:57 IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Can You Recognise Prithviraj Sukumaran In This 'Dangerous' Villain Avatar?

In the first look motion poster, Prithviraj Sukumaran's antagonist character from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan can be seen brandishing his gun.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan makers recently unveiled the first glimpse of Prithviraj Sukumaran's character in the film. Prithviraj will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer. The movie also features Alaya F and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan out

In the first look motion poster, Prithviraj's antagonist character from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan can be seen brandishing his gun. In the clip, the actor appeared as a masked villain with long locks ensuing chaos in the nation. Meanwhile, Prithviraj was seen donning a black long leather jacket in the first-look poster with a war-like scene in the backdrop. Sharing the motion poster, Akshay Kumar wrote, "He’s evil, he’s dangerous aur uska sirf ek lakshya hai...Badla!"

 

 

I've taken a backseat in terms of screen time in many movies: Prithviraj

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will share the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, said that he doesn’t mind taking a backseat for a film and letting other stars shine. "I believe that rather than placing yourself first, place the film and make sure the casting is done in a way that justifies the story… If you look at my filmography in Malayalam, there are multiple films where I’ve taken a backseat in terms of screen time," Prithviraj told PTI.

BMCM poster | Image: X

 

The 41-year-old actor gave the example of his 2021 movie Kuruthi, in which he played the antagonist, even though he was offered the main lead part by the film’s director Manu Warrier. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will see Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon. Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the screens on the occasion of Eid on April 10.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 10:57 IST

