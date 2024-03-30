×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran On His Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Role: The Film Is Incomplete Without Me

Though the movie features Akshay and Tiger in lead roles, it is incomplete without the presence of his character Kabir, Prithviraj Sukumaran said.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster | Image:Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will share the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, said that he doesn’t mind taking a backseat for a film and letting other stars shine. He plays the antagonist in the Bollywood film, set to release on April 10.

A still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ~ Image: IMDb

'I've taken a backseat in terms of screen time in many movies'

“I believe that rather than placing yourself first, place the film and make sure the casting is done in a way that justifies the story… If you look at my filmography in Malayalam, there are multiple films where I’ve taken a backseat in terms of screen time,” Prithviraj told PTI.

The 41-year-old actor gave the example of his 2021 movie Kuruthi, in which he played the antagonist, even though he was offered the main lead part by the film’s director Manu Warrier.

Advertisement
A still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ~ Image: IMDb

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will see Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon.

Prithviraj talks about his role in BMCM

Though the movie features Akshay and Tiger in lead roles, it is incomplete without the presence of his character Kabir, Prithviraj said. “In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, there’s Akshay sir, he is one of the biggest stars of the country, and there’s Tiger, a very popular young star from Hindi. I can assure that without Kabir, the film is incomplete,” The Goat Life star shared.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the screens on the occasion of Eid on April 10. It also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha and Alaya F. 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Leader of Northern Ireland's main unionist party steps down as he is charged with sexual offenses

Northern Ireland

2 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

8 minutes ago
BJP's LS candidate stages road blockade in Kolkata over detention of party workers

BJP Candidate Protests

12 minutes ago
Hyderabad police

Hyderabad Phone Tapping

21 minutes ago
Indian Army BrahMos Missile

BrahMos Missile Strike

23 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

32 minutes ago
Businessman shot at in Haryana

Businessman Fired At

35 minutes ago
BJP's Second Candidate List For Odisha Polls To Be Released Soon: Tomar

BJP's Second Candidate Li

39 minutes ago
KRK and Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

40 minutes ago
Haryana Police Arrest Farmer Activist Jalbera

Haryana Police

44 minutes ago
Harvard's Houghton Library.

Harvard Human Skin Book

an hour ago
West Bengal: Left Announces Candidates For 2 More Seats, Says Hopeful Of Alliance With Congress, ISF

The CPI

an hour ago
Fire breaks out at warehouse in West Bengal's Nadia

Fire at Warehouse in WB

an hour ago
BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder: Special CBI Court Sentences 6 To Life Imprisonment

BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder

an hour ago
BJP Moves Poll Panel Against Siddaramaiah's Son for 'Hate Speech'

Lok Sabha Polls Live

an hour ago
Tisca Chopra in Taare Zameen Par

Tisca On Taare Zameen Par

an hour ago
Mannara Chopra birthday bash

PC-Nick At Mannara's Bash

an hour ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster

Prithviraj On BMCM Role

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Breaking: Major Power Failure in South Mumbai, As Some Parts Go Dark

    India News5 hours ago

  2. 'Confined to Kitchen...': Congress Leader Under Fire For Sexist Remark

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Mukhtar Ansari Death: Post Mortem Completed, UP Court Orders Probe

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Gunshots Fired Amid Brawl Between Nodia's Amity University Students

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo