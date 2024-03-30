Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will share the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, said that he doesn’t mind taking a backseat for a film and letting other stars shine. He plays the antagonist in the Bollywood film, set to release on April 10.

A still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ~ Image: IMDb

'I've taken a backseat in terms of screen time in many movies'

“I believe that rather than placing yourself first, place the film and make sure the casting is done in a way that justifies the story… If you look at my filmography in Malayalam, there are multiple films where I’ve taken a backseat in terms of screen time,” Prithviraj told PTI.

The 41-year-old actor gave the example of his 2021 movie Kuruthi, in which he played the antagonist, even though he was offered the main lead part by the film’s director Manu Warrier.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will see Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon.

Prithviraj talks about his role in BMCM

Though the movie features Akshay and Tiger in lead roles, it is incomplete without the presence of his character Kabir, Prithviraj said. “In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, there’s Akshay sir, he is one of the biggest stars of the country, and there’s Tiger, a very popular young star from Hindi. I can assure that without Kabir, the film is incomplete,” The Goat Life star shared.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the screens on the occasion of Eid on April 10. It also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha and Alaya F.