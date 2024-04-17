Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan hit the big screens on April 11, coinciding with the Eid holiday. While both movies opened to decent numbers at the domestic box office, the business witnessed a dip going forward. Makers of both movies introduced offers like buy one get one free on the tickets, but that also failed to do much for the business.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan mints its lowest on day 6

The Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff-led action flick opened to a modest ₹15.65 crore at the domestic box office. However, despite being a holiday release and an extended weekend to its benefit, the movie couldn’t woo audiences in theatres. On the first weekend of release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan raked in ₹25.15 crore at the domestic box office.

On Monday, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial witnessed a 72% dip in business and minted a meagre ₹2.5 crore. However, the film has registered its lowest collection yet on the first Tuesday (April 17) of release. As per early estimates provided by Sacnilk Bade Miyan Chote Miyan collected ₹2.25 crore on day 6 (April 17) taking the film’s total to ₹45.55 crore. The coming week remains crucial to assess if the film can enter the ₹50 crore club in India.

Maidaan unable to deter competition from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Ajay Devgn headlines the sports drama Maidaan which traces the journey of Indian football under the leadership of coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The movie raked in ₹2.6 crore through paid previews and then opened to ₹4.5 crore on day 1 of theatrical release (April 11). While the movie has garnered a positive review from the audience and critics alike, the clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan seemed to have become a deterrent in the movie’s business.

On the first weekend of release, Maidaan minted ₹14.9 crore in India. The makers rolled out a buy one get one offer on tickets and even resorted to discounted pricing, yet the sports drama raked only ₹1.5 crore on the first Monday. As per early estimates provided by Sacnilk, the Amit Sharma directorial collected ₹1.65 core on Tuesday. The film’s total now stands at ₹25.15 crore in almost a week of theatrical run.