Ba**ds Of Bollywood Trailer Out: Star Kid's Show Takes Bold Digs At Bullying, Politics, Nepotism Culture In Movie Industry With Usual Cameos

Ba**ds Of Bollywood Trailer Out: Aryan Khan's directorial debut series is ready to stream on Netflix from September 18. After the preview created a buzz, the makers released the official trailer. It offers a glimpse of the seven-episode series filled with loud, wickedly entertaining drama, sharp one-liners, usual cameos, larger-than-life moments, bullying, nepotism culture, and, of course, SRK.

Ba**ds Of Bollywood trailer out

The 3-minute 48-second trailer opens with an insight into the intense narrative, packed with action, drama, romance, comedy and a lot of starry cameos, taking audiences into the raw world of Bollywood.

The series centres on Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as grand as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), sharp-witted manager Sanya (Anya Singh), and supportive family, uncle Avtar (Manoj Pahwa), mother Neeta Singh (Mona Singh), and father Rajat Singh (Vijayant Kohli), Aasmaan enters the world of glamour and challenges.

Despite the success, Aasmaan finds himself against "India's biggest superstar" Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol), who is determined to ensure his daughter's grand entry into films. Amid the intense, filmy drama and story of resilience from the world of glitter and grit, the trailer offers a series of starry cameos from the likes of Badshah, Disha Patani, SS Rajamouli, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao.

Basically trailer explores the bullying, politics and nepotism culture of Bollywood with a subtle base.

The anticipation for the trailer has been quite high since the preview launch, which was held at a grand event in Mumbai. From the entire cast of the show to his son, director Aryan Khan and producer Gauri Khan, the event witnessed a star-studded gathering.