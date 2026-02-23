BAFTA 2026 Honours Dharmendra In Memoriam Segment Along With Catherine O'Hara, Rob Reiner And Gene Hackman

BAFTA 2026: Dharmendra, Indian cinema's legendary actor, died on November 24, 2025. The actor was surrounded by his family members when he breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai. To honour the veteran actor, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) paid tribute to the late Dharmendra during its In Memoriam Segment. This moment struck a chord with all the Indian fans.

Dharmendra remembered at BAFTA 2026

The 79th edition of BAFTA remembered the legendary figures who left a void in the entertainment world with their passing. To honour all the icons, BAFTA held an In Memoriam Segment. Jessie Ware took the stage and sang an emotional rendition of Barbra Streisand's The Way We Were paying tribute to figures across the entertainment world. It was accompanied by a video package that shows Dharmendra, along with, Catherine O'Hara, Robert Duvall, Rob Reiner, Gene Hackman, Diane Keaton, Terence Stamp, Tom Stoppard, Brigitte Bardot, Lalo Schifrin, Michael Madsen and Val Kilmer.

This particular segment moved the audience in India, and they took to social media to express their happiness. A user wrote, "Good to see BAFTA remembering Dharmendra ji." Another wrote, "The BAFTA Awards featured Dharmendra in their In Memoriam section.”

Who was Dharmendra?

Dharmendra’s career reflects lasting talent and deep commitment. He never limited himself to one genre and built wide popularity by performing equally well in romance, action, comedy and social drama. This versatility made him one of the most commercially successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. He has given many memorable roles and movies, including Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Dream Girl. Last, he was seen in Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda.