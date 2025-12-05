Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh Starrer Scores 3rd Best Opening For A Hindi Film In 2025

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh fronted espionage drama released on December 5 and is earning rave reviews. In the film, an Indian spy breaks down a terror network in Pakistan. Dhurandhar is inspired by true events and is infused with patriotism of unsung heroes of the Indian secret service. Riding on the positive word of mouth, this movie has exceeded trade expectations by a good margin and is looking to wrap up its first weekend at over ₹100 crore collection at the domestic box office.

How much has Dhurandhar collected on day 1?

The advance booking of the movie was slow initially but picked up pace closer to the release. This positioned Dhurandhar as one of the movies to look out for. While the promotions were muted, many questioned the team's strategy. But with reviews and fans' verdict turning out to be overwhelmingly positive, the tide turned quickly. Dhurandhar was estimated to do ₹20-22 crore in India on day 1. However, it surpassed expectations and raked in over ₹27 crore.

Ranveer plays a spy in Dhurandhar | Image: X

This made it the 3rd biggest opener for a Bollywood film this year, behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Hrithik Roshan's War 2 (Hindi). With a strong opening under its belt and good reviews circulating online, Saturday and Sunday figures for the movie are expected to be huge. The positive audience response is despite the lengthy runtime of 3.34 hours.

Dhanush and Ktiti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein, which released on November 28, is also doing good business despite facing stiff competition from Dhurandhar. This movie is also Ranveer's career best opener. Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar. A follow up, titled Dhurandhar: Revenge will release on March 19 next year.