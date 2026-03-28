Bas Karna Be: Sanjay Dutt Lashes Out At Paparazzi During Family Outing Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success, Videos Go Viral

Sanjay Dutt is basking in the success of his recently released film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and to celebrate the moment, he stepped out with his family, wife Maanayata Dutt and their twins Shahraan and Iqra. However, the encounter with paparazzi was not as pleasant as their dinner. In the videos going viral on the internet, the actor can be seen losing his cool by the continuous attention from the paparazzi.

Sanjay Dutt lashes out at paparazzi

In a video going viral on the internet, the Dutt family can be seen getting out of the car and entering a restaurant. On seeing this, Sanjay Dutt seemed irritated at being constantly followed by paparazzi and asked the photographers, "Bas karna bey (stop it now)."

This didn't end here. When the family exited the restaurant after dinner, the cameras again started following them. This didn't go down well with the veteran actor; he stopped in his tracks and said, "Arey bhai, 2 minute band kar do, ho gaya abhi (stop it now for two minutes, it's enough now).”

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is unstoppable at the box office

Ranveer Singh starrer earned ₹41.55 crore at the box office on the ninth day of the release, witnessing a 16.4 per cent drop from the second Thursday. This brings total net collections to ₹715.72 crore and gross collections to ₹854.99 crore. Overseas, the film grossed a total of ₹274 crore in gross, taking the worldwide total to ₹1,128.99 crore.

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While Dhurandhar 2 may have every possible box office record under its name, it is not the (only) fastest film to hit the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide. The Bollywood film took 7 days to hit this milestone. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 also grossed ₹1000 crore worldwide in its first week only.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a follow-up to Aditya's 2025 release Dhurandhar, which went on to earn over ₹1300 crore at the box office worldwide. The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into a covert operative for the Indian intelligence service.