Viral Video: Yami Gautam Blushes At Her Cameo In Aditya Dhar Directorial Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Yami Gautam makes a brief appearance in the recently released movie, Dhurandhar 2, which is directed by her husband, Aditya Dhar. The actress plays the role of a nurse who is in cahoots with Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Manzari and helps him in eradicating terrorists in Pakistan. A video of the actress watching the movie in a packed cinema hall is now doing the rounds on social media.

Yami Gautam's reaction to her Dhurandhar 2 cameo goes viral

On March 27, Yami Gautam, along with her sister Surilie, sneaked into a movie hall that was playing Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The actress's sister shared photos and videos from the screening with the caption, "Movie Time." In the clip, she turned the camera towards Yami when she made a cameo appearance in the movie. As soon as the camera panned at her, the Article 370 actress was seen covering her face and blushing. She also gestured to her sister to be silent in order to not to draw too much attention towards herself.

The video of Yami from the theatre instantly went viral online. Social media users appreciated her gesture and hailed her for supporting her husband. In her post, Surilie hailed her sister's appearance in the film. In a follow-up post, she also shared an appreciation note for her brother-in-law, Aditya Dhar. She wrote, "Take a bow yet again for one and only @adityadharfilms Another masterpiece!! Spectacular film, and we are incredibly proud of you and over the moon celebrating your success."



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Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, seems to have no intention of slowing down at the box office. The film, which was released on March 19 after paid previews on March 18, has already crossed ₹700 crore after its extended first week. Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year. The film is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and features actors Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.



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