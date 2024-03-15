Advertisement

Bastar: The Naxal Story debuted on the silver screen today, March 15, and the film is receiving mixed response from the audience. Starring Adah Sharma as I.P.S Neerja Mathur, the movie is based on the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. However, there is a section of people on the internet that is not satisfied with Adah's performance.

Haven't seen it yet? Here is a look at the first impression of Bastar: The Naxal Story, which will help you decide whether to watch the film in theatres or not.

Adah Sharma delivers one more ‘bravura’ of a performance: Netizens

Movie buffs have flooded social media platform X with their reviews, and the common factor among all is Adah's "bravura" performance. Hailing the actress' work and Bastar's hard-hitting storyline, a user wrote, "#BastarTheNaxalStory Invades into yet another forbidden territory & there lies its core strength. Adah delivers one more bravura of a performance. Take a bow, team #Bastar you guys have not made a movie, but started a ‘movement’ (from hereon)!"

Another gave a shout-out to the team for bringing such subjects to the cinema and asked everyone to watch the film. An excerpt from his long post read, "Just saw #BastarTheNaxalStory. It shook my soul. Needs an extremely strong heart to see the film, actually to see reality. Absolutely brilliant. May this film do really well. The people of this country needs to see the truth. Absolutely brilliant. @sudiptoSENtlmwhat brilliant direction and hats off for bringing these subjects to cinema. #VipulAmrutlalShah and @Aashin_A_Shah congratulations for producing this film."

Another user called Bastar: The Naxal Story a "hard-hitting story on naxal" and added, "Who claiming to protecting tribals, actually take over and controlling them in poverty and illiteracy. How one brave policewoman takes them on and brings them to their knees without support."

'Totally cringe movie,' reviews a netizen

In the pool of positive reviews, there is a section of people on the internet who have deemed the movie as “boring.” A user wrote, "Totally Cringe Movie. Boring & Pathetic. Without Story. Adah Sharma Pls Take Retirement".

Another user compared Bastar to The Kerala Story and wrote that the actress tried to "tow the line between fiction and real life but ends up being a hodgepodge of conspiracies."

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, the film stars Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta and Raima Sen, in pivotal roles.