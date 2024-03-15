×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Bastar The Naxal Story First Impression: Adah Sharma Starrer Receives Mixed Response

Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story has received mixed response from netizens. The movie is based on the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh's Bastar.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bastar Teaser
Bastar Teaser | Image:Youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Bastar: The Naxal Story debuted on the silver screen today, March 15, and the film is receiving mixed response from the audience. Starring Adah Sharma as I.P.S Neerja Mathur, the movie is based on the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. However, there is a section of people on the internet that is not satisfied with Adah's performance. 

Haven't seen it yet? Here is a look at the first impression of Bastar: The Naxal Story, which will help you decide whether to watch the film in theatres or not.

Advertisement

Adah Sharma delivers one more ‘bravura’ of a performance: Netizens

Movie buffs have flooded social media platform X with their reviews, and the common factor among all is Adah's "bravura" performance. Hailing the actress' work and Bastar's hard-hitting storyline, a user wrote, "#BastarTheNaxalStory Invades into yet another forbidden territory & there lies its core strength. Adah delivers one more bravura of a performance. Take a bow, team #Bastar you guys have not made a movie, but started a ‘movement’ (from hereon)!"

Advertisement

Another gave a shout-out to the team for bringing such subjects to the cinema and asked everyone to watch the film. An excerpt from his long post read, "Just saw #BastarTheNaxalStory. It shook my soul. Needs an extremely strong heart to see the film, actually to see reality. Absolutely brilliant. May this film do really well. The people of this country needs to see the truth. Absolutely brilliant.  @sudiptoSENtlmwhat brilliant direction and hats off for bringing these subjects to cinema. #VipulAmrutlalShah and @Aashin_A_Shah congratulations for producing this film."

Advertisement

Another user called Bastar: The Naxal Story a "hard-hitting story on naxal" and added, "Who claiming to protecting tribals, actually take over and controlling them in poverty and illiteracy. How one brave policewoman takes them on and brings them to their knees without support."

Advertisement

'Totally cringe movie,' reviews a netizen

In the pool of positive reviews, there is a section of people on the internet who have deemed the movie as “boring.” A user wrote, "Totally Cringe Movie. Boring & Pathetic. Without Story. Adah Sharma Pls Take Retirement".

Another user compared Bastar to The Kerala Story and wrote that the actress tried to "tow the line between fiction and real life but ends up being a hodgepodge of conspiracies."

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, the film stars Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta and Raima Sen, in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Water crisis has added to the woes of Bengaluru residents

Bengaluru Water Crisis

a few seconds ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ngidi ruled out of IPL

2 minutes ago
Board Exams

APOSS Hall Tickets Out

2 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Game Changer Photo Leaked

3 minutes ago
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh on PAK

3 minutes ago
K Srikkanth with Sunil Gavaskar

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

4 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

4 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover on IT tax notice

Ashneer Grover IT notice

4 minutes ago
Man to Swim 32km in 10 Hours From Sri Lanka to India to Fulfil Vow For Lord Ram Consecration

Man to Swim

5 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover

Delhi HC Ashneer Grover

6 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Tyson trains for fight

7 minutes ago
Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra

BIG BOOST FOR TITANS!

7 minutes ago
Oh Yeong-su

O Yeong-su Found Guilty

9 minutes ago
UEFA Champions League trophy

New UEFA Champions League

9 minutes ago
MS Dhoni flips a coin during toss in the IPL 2023 final

IPL 2024 Captains List

10 minutes ago
IPL

IPL 2024 Umpires List

10 minutes ago
Team India players in gym

Anil Kumble on MS Dhoni

12 minutes ago
Microsoft

Google competitive edge

12 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo