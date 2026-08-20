Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol Starrer Sees Further Drop On Wednesday, To Suffer ₹80 Crore Loss

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol starrer has been struggling at the box office since it released on August 14. The film clashed with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and suffered a major blow despite being the highly anticipated film of 2026. On Wednesday, the film witnessed a further drop in the collection, indicating that the film is likely to suffer around a ₹80 crore loss.

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 6

According to Sacnilk, the film collected only ₹1.40 crore across 6475 shows in India. This brings the net total to ₹32.15 crore and gross to ₹38.17 crore.

Overseas, the film earned ₹50 lakh, taking the gross total to ₹7.25 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide gross total stands at ₹45.42 crore.

Batwara 1947 registered 8.13 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, with the maximum reported in Chennai (13.7 per cent).

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Batwara 1947 to suffer loss?

The film has been produced with a reported budget of ₹120 crore, but so far it has only recovered 25% of that amount. In order to recoup the full budget, the film needs to maintain its performance at the box office. However, given its poor performance during the opening week, Batwara 1947 is unlikely to continue its theatrical run into the following week. Even if it manages to earn ₹10 crore in its final run, its total earnings would still be in the double digits. As a result, it is expected to be one of the biggest box office disappointments of the year.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of India and the division of Punjab. Apart from Sunny and Preity Zinta, the film also stars Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. Aamir Khan produces the film under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.