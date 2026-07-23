Batwara 1947: Sunny Deol Starrer Gets CBFC Clearance Without Any Cuts - Report

Actor Sunny Deol's upcoming historical film 'Batwara 1947', has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts, according to sources. With the censor certification, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial is now set for its scheduled theatrical release on August 14, 2026. Based on acclaimed playwright Asghar Wajahat's play 'Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai', the film is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, also depicting the aftermath of the post-Partition riots and the deep emotional turmoil that engulfed the Indian subcontinent during the division.



The film is based on a Mohajir family that crosses over to Lahore and occupies an abandoned Hindu home. The narrative is centered on Hindu elderly woman who refuses to leave the house and the issues that arise between the Mohajir family and her. The film celebrates the bonding of the families and strikes a positive note. It tells the story of a man who chooses humanity and courage during one of the country's most difficult periods.

Sunny Deol as the central protagonist is shown driven by courage and humanity amid widespread violence and fear, while veteran actress Shabana Azmi is prominently featured as an elderly, helpless woman stranded in Pakistan who refuses to leave her ancestral home.

The makers recently unveiled a new poster of 'Batwara 1947' along with its release date.

The newly released poster features an idol of Lord Krishna with a lit diya in the foreground, set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947. Along with the poster, the makers wrote, "When the world chose sides, HE chose dharma. Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August."