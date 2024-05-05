Advertisement

Bobby Deol gained massive critical and commercial success for his recent outing Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial became one of the most talked about movies of last year and among the highest-grossing movies of all time. Deol’s performance, in particular, garnered lots of praise. Especially, the actor’s entry song Jamal Kudu became an internet sensation and continues to be a top chart buster. However, netizens have now dug out an old video of veteran actress Rekha dancing similarly to Bobby, years ago.

Rekha did Jamal Kudu first?

A fan-made video of Rekha is now going viral on social media. The video features the veteran actress from the song Sasu Tune Mere Kadar Na Jani from her movie Biwi Ho Toh Aisi (1988). In the shot, the actress takes a glass of alcohol and places it on her head while performing similar steps to Bobby Deol’s Jamal Kudu.

Sharing the video, the fan wrote in the caption, “1988 Jamal Kudu Dance Step done by REKHA”. Fans of the actress took to the comment section to share how she has always been ahead of trends and has carved a niche. A user wrote, “She done everything before it becomes trend”, another comment read, “Ma'am already did this When Bobby Deol was a child.”

Did you know Jamal Kudu step was Bobby Deol's idea?

In Animal, Bobby Deol plays a mute character in the Ranbir Kapoor-led film. Despite having no dialogues, Bobby as Abrar Haque received an overwhelmingly positive response. In a scene from the movie, the actor’s character is preparing for his third marriage when the song plays. The actor places a glass over his head and dances around, giving rise to the popular step that became viral on social media thereon.

In an interview with Bollywood Spy, Bobby Deol revealed that the idea of getting drunk and dacing with the glass over his head was his idea. He said, “He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) had made me listen to the music beforehand. He found the song from somewhere and told me ‘I will play this in your introduction. When we started shooting, the choreographer said, ‘You do it.’ I was like, ‘what will I do?’ I started dancing and he told me, “No, No. Don’t do it like Bobby Deol.’ Then I suddenly remembered the time when I was small and we used to go to Punjab. I remembered how we used to get drunk and keep glasses on our head. I never understood why we did it. It suddenly came in my mind and I did that. Sandeep liked it.” Animal Hit is currently available to stream on Netflix.