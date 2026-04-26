DYK Before Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Boney M's Rasputin Was Used In This Saif Ali Khan Starrer Spy Thriller

It is not uncommon for Bollywood movies to ‘borrow’ tunes and words from other music industries for remakes and adaptations. In fact, one particular music composer, Pritam, has earned a reputation for doing this over and over again. Most recently, social media users revisited a track from the 2012 Saif Ali Khan starrer, Agent Vinod. Upon the recent discovery, the track sounded even more familiar, courtesy of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Rasputin and Bollywood

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge once again popularised Boney M's Rasputin, originally released in 1978. The track, along with several other Hindi songs and ghazals, was remastered for the Ranveer Singh starrer. However, the English disco song stuck with the audience long after the trip to the theatre, because of its placement during the final 30 minutes of the climax. While the song has found a new lease of life courtesy of Dhurandhar 2, it was a Bollywood favourite long before.

2012's Agent Vinod, starring Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, features a track I'll Do The Talking Tonight. Sung by Neeraj Shridhar, Aditi Singh Sharma, Shefali Alvaris and Barbie Mod, the song features in a club sequence of the spy thriller which is set in Moscow. Interestingly, the music of the song is fashioned on Rasputin. At the time, Pritam confirmed paying a hefty price to bag the rights of the song by German-based pop and Eurodisco group Boney M. However, the words of the song were completely changed and written in Hindi to fit the context of the Bollywood movie better.





Also Read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Significance Of Boney M's Classic Rasputin Used For Climax Of Ranveer Singh Starrer

Eagle-eyed fans took to the comment section of the I'll Do The Talking Tonight's YouTube video to confirm the song's adaptation. Some even marked their attendance as ‘true Bollywood fans’ who knew the song before Dhurandhar. Not just this, some trivia junkies also shared that before Dhurandhar 2 and Agent Vinod, Rasputin was used in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1993).

