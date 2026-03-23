Dhurandhar The Revenge: Significance Of Boney M's Classic Rasputin Used For Climax Of Ranveer Singh Starrer

Aditya Dhar returned to the director's chair after six years and has given the country the biggest classic of modern Indian cinema. His directorials Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have dominated social media discourse ever since their release. Following the release of the sequel on March 19, there has been an increase in chatter around the music used in the movie.

Even after the first film, the musical sense of Aditya Dhar and the work of composer Shashwat Sachdev were hailed supreme. The team used old Hindi classics like Jumma Chumma and Ramba Ho along with remastered versions of classic qawallis, bringing the age-old melodies back to contemproary playlists. The sequel to the movie features Boney M's classic Rasputin during the final 30 minutes of the climax. Dhurandhar 2 has put the song back on the chart; however, its placement in the Ranveer Singh starrer is far from random and, in fact, is a testament to the director's brilliance.

When did Rasputin feature in Dhurandhar 2? (Spoilers ahead!)

In the climax of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh is arrested by the new SP Omar after he brutally murders Major Iqbal and his cover of being an Indian spy is blown. When Omar is torturing Singh's character to obtain secrets and know about his plan for Lyari, Lt General Shamshad Hassan, played by Raj Zutshi, watches over them. To assert dominance, the general encourages Omar to continue the torture after IB chief Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan) dials him.

Just when we are made to believe that it is becoming a losing battle, Sanyal begins his arm-twisting. He sends over a video of Shamshad meeting with top Israeli officers and trading Pakistan's crucial military secrets with them. The video clearly shows the general being in cahoots with the Israelis. The video perplexes Shamshad, who ultimately orders Hamza to be released. The song, Rasputin, adorns the background as Rasputin plays.



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What does Boney M's Rasputin signify?

Released in 1978, Rasputin is a pop song by German-based pop and Eurodisco group Boney M. The foot-tapping track is about Grigori Rasputin, a controversial figure in early 20th century Russia. He was believed to be a mystic and advisor who held great influence over the Russian royal family, especially the queen. He began running in the inner political circles and was tasked with responsibilities much above his station. He was particularly close to Tsar Nicholas II and his family. During World War I, his political influence grew so much that the Russian elite and nobility began to openly criticise him. Over time, Rasputin became extremely powerful and dangerous. To remove his influence over the Tsarina and her family, a group of Russian nobles assassinated him on December 30, 1916. He was poisoned, shot, and drowned at the Moika Palace.



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Why was Rasputin used in Dhurandhar 2 climax?

Following its theatrical run, Dhurandhar 2 will stream on JioHotstar | Image: X

Shamshad's character in Dhurandhar 2 climax holds close similarities to Rasputin. He, too, was intoxicated with power and a behind-the-scenes player who began misusing his jurisdiction. However, once his weakness, the video by Sanyal, is exposed, his pride comes crumbling down. Connecting this historical context to the downfall of the film's villain demonstrates Aditya Dhar's cinematic understanding, and like the internet rightfully says, ‘peak detailing’.