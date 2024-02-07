Advertisement

Madhuri Dixit's career graph off late sees the actress whole-heartedly embracing her stint on television. The actress is currently serving as a judge on a popular reality television show which also features actor Suniel Shetty in the same capacity. The actress recently expressed amusement at the fact that prior to their collaboration on television, the duo have never shared screen space.

Madhuri Dixit is amused at never having worked on a film with Suniel Shetty



During the interactions on the sets of their dance reality show, Madhuri appeared truly baffled at the fact that Suniel Shetty and she, have never featured in a film together. This comes after the actress has enjoyed a career spanning more than four decades with that of Suniel's spanning over three decades. She said, "Suniel is mind-blowing on the show. This is my first collaboration with him, and I don't know why we never worked together before. While we haven't shared the screen in films, this opportunity emerged, and I'm thoroughly enjoying it."

Further opening up on the actor's initial impression on her when he walked onto set, Madhuri shared, "Initially, I sensed a bit of apprehension from him. As soon as he stepped onto the set and began sharing his comments, I was very impressed with his ease. The way he talks is amazing. When viewers see him as a judge, they will love him immensely".

Madhuri Dixit dedicates a song to Suniel Shetty



Considering the fact that both Madhuri and Suniel are serving as judges on a dance reality television show, the former dedicated a song to the latter, expressing the specific intention of performing on the same with him. What's more, Madhuri picked a song from one of Suniel's own films - 1996 release Krishna. The song Madhuri picked, was Jhanjhariya Uski Chanak Gayi. Jhanjhariya Uski Chanak Gayi had originally been pictured on Shetty and Karisma Kapoor.

Madhuri said, "Well, I love a song from one of his films titled Jhanjhariya Uski Chanak Gayi and I will definitely perform that song with him." The actress further added how Suniel is a wonderful person along with being very down to earth and a beautiful human being.

(with inputs from IANS)