English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Director Anees Bazmee Sustains Injury, Undergoes Surgery Amid Film Prep

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee has undergone a leg surgery after sustaining a serious injury. This comes amid the ongoing recce for the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anees Bazmee
Anees Bazmee | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third installment in the uber successful horror comedy franchise, is well underway. As a matter of fact, the film is projected to release by Diwali this year itself. However, there appears to be a slight road bump in its production process with director Anees Bazmee having just undergone surgery.

Advertisement

Anees Bazmee undergoes surgery


As per a Pinkvilla report, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director has recently undergone leg surgery after sustaining an injury. The director had been on a fifteen day long cross-country recce to identify shoot locations for the soon-to-commence filming process. However, the last day of the recce saw the director sustain an injury - a serious one at that. As per the report, Anees Bazmee fractured his right leg, sustaining three cracks. The director had to promptly be rushed to surgery.

Advertisement

Advertisement


The source-based report reads, “He fractured his right leg with three cracks and was suggested a bed-rest for 6 months with a plastered leg following the natural process of healing. The filmmaker decided to take basic treatment from the local hospital at the spot of recce and returned to Mumbai. He consulted top doctors, who gave him the option of a steel plate followed by a 3-month rest or surgery. Anees instantly decided to undergo surgery as he is committed to shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 from March 10.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will mark Vidya Balan's return to the franchise


Vidya Balan essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the first installment of the franchise which was led by Akshay Kumar. The actress will be making a return to the third installment, as confirmed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a video montage oscillating between Vidya's performance as Manjulika and his own, as Rooh Baba.

The caption to the post read, "And its happening Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3"

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

4 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

6 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

8 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

8 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

8 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

a day ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

a day ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

a day ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

a day ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

a day ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

a day ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

a day ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

a day ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

a day ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UEFA Champions League LIVE Streaming: Know all live streaming details

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  2. Goa Murder Case: Police Say Suchana Seth Shows No Sign of Mental Illness

    India News31 minutes ago

  3. 'Bharat Proud of You’: PM Strikes Chord With Bharatiya Diaspora in UAE

    India News35 minutes ago

  4. IRCTC Q3 net profit jumps 17% to Rs 300 crore

    Business News35 minutes ago

  5. Jefferies expects Adani Enterprise’s EBITDA to double from FY23 to FY26

    Economy News39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement