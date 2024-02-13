Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third installment in the uber successful horror comedy franchise, is well underway. As a matter of fact, the film is projected to release by Diwali this year itself. However, there appears to be a slight road bump in its production process with director Anees Bazmee having just undergone surgery.

Anees Bazmee undergoes surgery



As per a Pinkvilla report, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director has recently undergone leg surgery after sustaining an injury. The director had been on a fifteen day long cross-country recce to identify shoot locations for the soon-to-commence filming process. However, the last day of the recce saw the director sustain an injury - a serious one at that. As per the report, Anees Bazmee fractured his right leg, sustaining three cracks. The director had to promptly be rushed to surgery.

The source-based report reads, “He fractured his right leg with three cracks and was suggested a bed-rest for 6 months with a plastered leg following the natural process of healing. The filmmaker decided to take basic treatment from the local hospital at the spot of recce and returned to Mumbai. He consulted top doctors, who gave him the option of a steel plate followed by a 3-month rest or surgery. Anees instantly decided to undergo surgery as he is committed to shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 from March 10.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will mark Vidya Balan's return to the franchise



Vidya Balan essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the first installment of the franchise which was led by Akshay Kumar. The actress will be making a return to the third installment, as confirmed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a video montage oscillating between Vidya's performance as Manjulika and his own, as Rooh Baba.

The caption to the post read, "And its happening Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3"