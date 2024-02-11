Kartik Aaryan's Fan Cycles All The Way From Jhansi To Meet Actor, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan has always been known to maintain a friendly and forthcoming demeanour when it comes to interacting with his fans. His rising prominence in Bollywood has simultaneously garnered a rather loyal fan base for the actor. It also helps that Aaryan hails from Gwalior, making his success story one that inspires the youth from the grassroots. The actor now finds himself in the news owing to a major gesture extended by a die hard fan of his.

Kartik Aaryan's fan cycles 1200 kilometers to meet the actor



A Kartik Aaryan fan, clearly in awe of the actor's work and persona, cycled all the way from Jhansi to Mumbai. His goal? to be able to meet his favourite actor Kartik Aaryan. Cycling from Jhansi to Mumbai entails a physically-intensive journey of 1200 kilometers, one that the fan in question undertook sans complaints.

Once he arrived in Mumbai, Kartik, who was intimated of the effort, met the fan. The duo posed for pictures together with the cycle that undertook the hefty journey. Kartik was seen candidly interacting with the fan genuinely looking touched at the gesture.

Kartik Aaryan has become an inspiration for industry outsiders



Manoj Bajpayee was recently felicitated with an acting award. While the actor went up on stage to accept the accolade, he also called up Kartik Aaryan - a move that surprised everybody. Bajpayee's gesture was in lieu of Kartik being one of the foremost names in the industry - a position he has reached simply on his own merit and goodwill without a godfather as such.

Bajpayee dedicated his award to Kartik, also lauding every actor from outside the industry who has dared to harbour the dream of making it in front of the camera. He thanked them and more of their aspiring kind for knocking on the doors harder and harder till it opened for them. "So this is also for you Kartik", said Bajpayee as he concluded his acceptance speech. On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, slated for a release on June 14.