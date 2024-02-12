English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Joins Kartik Aaryan Starrer, Duo Promises A Crackling Diwali 2024

Kartik Aaryan, who will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has welcomed OG Manjulika to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Kartik Aaryan, who will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has welcomed OG Manjulika Vidya Balan to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor has shared a video on his Instagram handle, ushering her into the biggest movie of the year. Their camaraderie off-screen only adds to the anticipation, making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 a must-watch event this Diwali. 

Vidya Balan's iconic portrayal of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa left an indelible mark on audiences, creating a lasting impact that continues to resonate. Whereas in the second instalment, Rooh Baba played by Kartik Aaryan also gauged massive love and appreciation from the audiences. The excitement reaches new heights as these two come together portraying their iconic characters in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which now seems undeniably thrilling, promising a nostalgic yet fresh experience. 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

