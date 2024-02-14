Advertisement

Akshay Kumar starred in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and the movie turned out to be a blockbuster hit. The movie had its second part releasing in 2022 where Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay to play the lead. The makers are now busy crafting the third franchise of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and there were rumours that both Kartik and Akshay will play a parallel lead in it.

Is Akshay Kumar returning in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

In a recent interview with Zoom TV, director Anees Bazmee dashed the hopes of Akshay Kumar fans by confirming that the renowned actor will not be reprising his role in the highly anticipated third instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. "I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I haven't been able to script a film where we could work together. In the future, certainly yes," revealed Bazmee.

This news was later confirmed by a Bollywood Hungama report. Bazmee has also confirmed that the shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will start on March 10.

What more do we know about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

The confirmation of Akshay not being a part of this film comes amidst the buzz surrounding the return of Vidya Balan as the iconic Manjulika and Kartik Aaryan reprising his lead role from the second film. Kartik officially announced the news via social media and expressed his excitement about Vidya Balan's comeback.

While sharing a small crossover video between Vidya from the first part and him from the second, Kartik wrote on his social media, “And it's happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 “

Reflecting on the franchise's significance, producer Bhushan Kumar recently told ANI, “The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik.” Other than Vidya, there are also rumours that actress Madhuri Dixit will also be joining the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.