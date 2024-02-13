Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 led by Kartk Aaryan is in the works. Recently, the actor announced that OG Manjulika aka Vidya Balan will be joining the star cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Following the announcement, Mid Day has reported that a new actress is onboard the third installment of the franchise.

Who has joined the star cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

Kartik Aaryan will reprise his role as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Not just him, but Vidya Balan will also return to the big screens as Manjulika. Now, Mid Day has reported that Madhuri Dixit has joined the star cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, Madhuri Dixit role in the horror-comedy franchise is still in the wraps.

Mid Day quoted, "The team felt another spirit would add to the narrative. So, it will be Rooh Baba versus the two ghosts played by Madhuri and Vidya. By bringing the two leading ladies together for the first time on screen, the makers have played a trump card." Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Vidya Balan and others is slated to go on floors next month.

Will Kiara Advani return in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

Kiara Advani played Kartik Aaryan's love interest in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, as per Mid Day, makers are keen on casting a new face opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. According to the report, makers have approached Sara Ali Khan to play a prominent role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, neither the actress nor the makers have confirmed the news yet.