Published 15:58 IST, September 19th 2024
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again: Anees Bazmee Issues Strong Statement Ahead Of Clash
Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again: The director of the horror comedy took to his Instagram account to issue a statement stating his stance on the clash.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Singham Again will both release on Diwali | Image: IMDb
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:09 IST, September 19th 2024