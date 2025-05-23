Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Rajkummar Rao Starrer To Register Lowest Opening Of 2025 Despite Low Ticket Prices

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer has finally hit the theatres today, May 23. The film earned mixed reviews from the critics and audience, with everyone calling the second half "repetitive" and "boring". This has affected the business of the movie in India and is expected to register 2025's lowest opening at the box office.

Bhool Chuk Maaf box office collection day 1 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned only ₹2.68 crore at the box office in India since morning despite lowering the ticket prices in multiplexes. Bhool Chuk Maaf had an overall 13.83 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday, with 9.40 per cent registered in the morning and 18.26 per cent registered in the afternoon. Before the release, heavy discounts were imposed by the makers on the tickets just to increase the footfall, but it seems their trick failed. However, it might work on the weekend.

Ticket offers are a good way to boost collections, but that usually happens when the film is doing well and is past its first few weeks. With Bhool Chuk Maaf, ₹100 flat discounts are being offered on a single ticket. This has brought down the price per ticket in some cinema halls to ₹10-₹22.

Maddock Films accused of corporate booking