Bhool Chuk Maaf: ₹10-₹22 Ticket Prices For Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer Making Mockery Of Box Office Numbers

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Rajkummar rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer rom-com Bhool Chuk Maaf is all set to release in cinema halls on May 23. The makers, Maddock Films, was involved in a legal tussle with PVRINOX for backing out of their agreement for theatrical release of the film at the last minute. As Indo-Pakistan tensions rose in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Maddock Films shared that Bhool Chuk Maaf will be streaming directly on OTT. However, PVRINOX dragged them to court and filed a lawsuit for breach of contract.

The court ordered the theatrical release of the movie as agreed upon earlier by the two parties. Reports also suggested at the time that Maddock Films decided to blindside exhibitors the night before the planned release because the movie was witnessing dismal advance bookings. Now, before Bhool Chuk Maaf theatrical debut, heavy discounts are being offered by the makers on the tickets.

Bhool Chuk Maaf will release on May 23 | Image: X

Ticket offers are a good way to boost collections, but that usually happens when the film is doing well and is past its first few weeks. With Bhool Chuk Maaf, ₹100 flat discounts are being offered on a single ticket. This has brought down the price per ticket in some cinema halls to ₹10-₹22.

