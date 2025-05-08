Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Her Mental Health After Birth Of Daughter Dua, Says 'Have Been Very...'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their little world, a daughter, last year in September. The couple named the little munchkin Dua and shared with her the photo of her cute feet on the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2024. Now, months after embracing parenthood, the actress has opened up about the complications she faced during the pregnancy and discussed the mental health challenges in an interview with Marie Claire.

Deepika Padukone shares if she faced any mental health issues during pregnancy

The Pathaan actress has been quite vocal about her mental health challenges, which she battled for a decade and hence developed a wellness routine. One among all was consuming three litres of water every day. So during pregnancy, she continued doing the same and even asked her team to track her glass of water. Ranveer added that if Deepika somehow couldn't meet the target, then before going to bed, she would sit with a tray of glasses and complete her daily target.

This was one way for her to monitor her mental health during pregnancy and after the birth of her daughter. She also called people around her "really kind and nice" as they kept checking on her. She said, "I've been very lucky to also have that support system that's more than happy and willing to step in whenever I need it.”

Deepika Padukone shared that she 'Went through a lot' during her pregnancy

During the same interview, the actress shared, "I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant and delivery.” She added that her pregnancy was not a cakewalk, however, her family and friends supported her throughout, making the journey a little easier for her.

The Kalki 2898 AD actress further revealed how she and Ranveer decided on the name for their daughter and admitted that they did not want to pick a name for their daughter before her birth, and they wished to understand her nature before naming her.