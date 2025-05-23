Bhool Chuk Maaf X Reviews: Netizens Call Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer The 'Most Crappy' Film In 25 Years

Bhool Chuk Maaf X Review: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's romantic comedy drama has finally released in the theatres today, May 23, after a major fiasco. The film is earning mixed reviews from the movie buffs who watched the first showing of the movie. The critics are also calling the average as the narrative loses momentum in the second half, becoming repetitive.

Is Bhool Chuk Maaf worth the time and money?

Soon after the film was released, cinemagoers watched the first show, while some called it entertaining, others called the second half boring. A user wrote, "A hilarious and super emotional ride #Bhoolchukmaaf is a well made film. The simple story is the biggest strength of the film #WamiqaGabbi is good but @RajkummarRao is outstanding as usual. Maddock has another winner up their sleeves. Watch it and enjoy. Brilliant."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave 3.5 stars out of 5 to the movie and said the director has crafted a smart rom-com built around an engaging premise. The screenplay is also tight, but the narrative loses momentum in the second half. "Even the music – traditionally a strength of #MaddockFilms – falls short this time, with the exception of the catchy #ChorBazaari," he wrote. He praised the performance of both Rajkummar and Wamiqa, calling their skills effortless and thorough.

However, a user didn't like the film and said that it is not even worth for OTT release. "Today, we have watched Film #BhoolChukMaaf at censor board Office and it’s not good even for #OTT. It’s one of the most crap Film bollywood made during last 25 years. It will be a sure shot disaster in the theatres and OTT also," the post read.

Film critic Sumit Kadel has given 1.5 stars out of 5, saying, "Audience Khud Se Maafi Mangegi Yeh Film Dekhne K baad."

Did Maddock lose the case against PVR?