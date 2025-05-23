Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Represents India In Banarasi Cape Ft. Bhagavada Gita Shlok

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been honouring her roots this year at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress made her first appearance in a saree and adorned sindoor, representing the married Indian woman. Her second appearance at the red carpet may be in a black velvet gown, but a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita is inscribed on the cape.

Banarasi cape, Bhagavada Gita shlok: Aishwarya Rai paints Cannes in Indian colours

The actress wore a custom Gaurav Gupta outfit for the premiere of La Venue de L’avenir. However, it was her ivory brocade cape that stole the show. She wore a white cape on top of her black dress, and at the back of the cape was embroidered a Bhagavad Gita shloka. The designer took to his Instagram handle to elaborate about the outfit, Heiress of Clam and shared "creation imagined in a draped form and spiritual detail". She accessorised her look with drop earrings and floral diamond rings. She styled her hair with side-parted waves. She accentuated her look with signature red lipstick and eyeliner.

The English translation of shloka is “You have a right to perform your actions, but not to the fruits of those actions. Let not the fruits of action be your motive, nor let your attachment be to inaction.”

Soon after the designer shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Aishwaryaaaaaaaaa, you beauty. Amazing job Gaurav!" Another wrote, "Wow ! Thank you for making India proud this year." A third fan wrote, "The white cape may divide opinions, but it feels like a powerful metaphor — reflecting Aishwarya’s inner world and strength. Gaurav Gupta beautifully merges emotion with elegance here."

Aishwarya Rai's first outfit at Cannes still lives in fans' minds rent-free