Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Represents India In Banarasi Cape Ft. Bhagavada Gita Shlok

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been honouring her roots this year at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress made her first appearance in a saree and adorned sindoor, representing the married Indian woman. Her second appearance at the red carpet may be in a black velvet gown, but a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita is inscribed on the cape.
The actress wore a custom Gaurav Gupta outfit for the premiere of La Venue de L’avenir. However, it was her ivory brocade cape that stole the show. She wore a white cape on top of her black dress, and at the back of the cape was embroidered a Bhagavad Gita shloka. The designer took to his Instagram handle to elaborate about the outfit, Heiress of Clam and shared "creation imagined in a draped form and spiritual detail". She accessorised her look with drop earrings and floral diamond rings. She styled her hair with side-parted waves. She accentuated her look with signature red lipstick and eyeliner.
The English translation of shloka is “You have a right to perform your actions, but not to the fruits of those actions. Let not the fruits of action be your motive, nor let your attachment be to inaction.”
Soon after the designer shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Aishwaryaaaaaaaaa, you beauty. Amazing job Gaurav!" Another wrote, "Wow ! Thank you for making India proud this year." A third fan wrote, "The white cape may divide opinions, but it feels like a powerful metaphor — reflecting Aishwarya’s inner world and strength. Gaurav Gupta beautifully merges emotion with elegance here."
The actress made her Cannes 2025 first appearance in a white saree designed by Manish Malhotra and accessorised with a striking red emerald necklace and adorned with sindoor, forever silencing the divorce rumours. For the unversed, she attends the film festival as the global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, and this year she also attended the screening of Oliver Hermanus’ historical drama The History of Sound, starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor.
