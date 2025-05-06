Bhool Chuk Maaf: Yuzvendra Chahal's Ex-wife Dhanashree Pulls Samantha Ruth Prabhu With Item Track But Gets Trolled Massively

Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf is making noise after the release of its latest song, Ting Ling Sajna. The track features Dhanashree Verma, whose on-screen chemistry with the Stree 2 actor stands out. In her glamorous new avatar, Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife has caught attention but not for the right reasons. Netizens pinned that it seemed like Dhanashree tried to pull off post-separation glam like Samantha Ruth Prabhu but failed drastically as she getting booed for her performance.

On May 6, the makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf released the fourth song from the film, Ting Ling Sajna. The video opens with Rajkummar Rao’s character, blindfolded, arriving at a surprise bachelor party arranged by his friends. Dhanashree Verma soon makes a grand entrance, lighting up the screen with her dance moves and confident energy. She wore a red sequinned sleeveless blouse paired with a high-slit choli, complementing the upbeat vibe of the track. This marks Dhanashree’s first movie song since her divorce.

Soon after the song went out, many praised Dhanashree’s performance, describing it as a comeback after her divorce. However, many criticised the lyrics and her dance moves, calling it ‘repetitive like every other video.’ One comment read, “Chee, such a wahiyat lyrics..and she did always same dance step.” Another added, “She tried hard but this was a bad choice.”

Many even suggest that it seems like Dhanshree tried to pull a Samantha Ruth Prabhu-like comeback as the Kushi actress’ post-separation avatar and performance in an item song got widely praised. However, Dhanashree is facing heavy trolling, with her song receiving a more polarised response.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal finalised their divorce on 20 March 2025 at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai.

When Samantha's Oo Antava transformation got fans' support

For those unfamiliar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise earned praise, especially after her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Fans and celebrities praised her performance, despite her friends and family advising against it because of its timing.