Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 (Early Estimates): Ajay Devgn Starrer To Surpass Prequel's Lifetime Biz In Opening Week

Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 is performing well at the box office in India. The movie opened at ₹19 crore and was able to mint over ₹50 crore in just three days. Now, as the film is nearing the conclusion of the first week of its release, it is expected to surpass the lifetime India business of the prequel, Raid.

Raid 2 box office collection day 6 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the movie minted ₹2.44 crore at the box office on the sixth day since morning. Adding Tuesday's collection, the total stands at ₹81.19 crore in India. This is not the final figure of day 6; the total number will be updated by the end of the day. Raid 2 had an overall 10.70% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, with 7.15 per cent in the morning and 14.25 per cent in the afternoon. Seeing the pace of the collection, it is expected that the film will surpass the lifetime business of Raid in the opening week.

The prequel earned ₹103.07 crore nett at the box office in India.

