Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 (Early Estimates): Ajay Devgn Starrer To Surpass Prequel's Lifetime Biz In Opening Week

Updated May 6th 2025, 17:41 IST
Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 is performing well at the box office in India. The movie opened at ₹19 crore and was able to mint over ₹50 crore in just three days. Now, as the film is nearing the conclusion of the first week of its release, it is expected to surpass the lifetime India business of the prequel, Raid.
According to Sacnilk, the movie minted ₹2.44 crore at the box office on the sixth day since morning. Adding Tuesday's collection, the total stands at ₹81.19 crore in India. This is not the final figure of day 6; the total number will be updated by the end of the day. Raid 2 had an overall 10.70% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, with 7.15 per cent in the morning and 14.25 per cent in the afternoon. Seeing the pace of the collection, it is expected that the film will surpass the lifetime business of Raid in the opening week.
The prequel earned ₹103.07 crore nett at the box office in India.
Director Raj Kumar Gupta revealed why Salim Khan is mentioned in the 'Special Thanks' section and narrated a story that inspired the climax of Raid 2. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the director shared that Salim Khan enjoyed the prequel, particularly the confrontation scenes between Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla. While praising his direction, he suggested to Gupta a climax scene which stuck in his head. "What if in the climax, instead of being trapped in the room, your hero had gone to the balcony and thrown the money at the mob, saying - ‘Public ka paisa public ko’?” He held on to this idea, and when he was making Raid 2, he did thorough research. He found out that back in the 80s and 90s, the mob's aggression towards Income Tax Officers during raids was. So he implemented the idea in Raid 2, which turned out to be a hit.
