Bhoot Bangla Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav Bring The Frights Again; Don't Miss This Bhool Bhulaiyaa Connection

The makers have finally unveiled the teaser of the highly anticipated movie Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the horror-comedy marks the reunion of Akshay and Priyadarshan after 19 years. This film is the second Hindi-language horror comedy film in the trajectory of Priyadarshan.

Watch Bhooth Bangla Teaser

The over 1-minute teaser opens on a haunted note and with a voice over, "In Mangalpur no one gets married" and warns of "Vadhusur". The next frame introduces Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar's characters and their funny altercation with Asrani and Rajpal Yadav. The teaser hints that Akshay's character is looking for a perfect place to get married, and he finds an old, but haunted haveli.

Next, we see a few scary and yet comedic scenes, indicating that there is someone watching the family. The clip also offers a glimpse of Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi's characters.

The teaser is filled with comedic scenes and funny dialogues, along with some haunting moments that tease the audience about what they can expect. The one connection that stands common between Bhooth Bangla and Bhool Bhulaiyaa is the haveli. If you look closely, it is the same haveli where Manjulika resided as a ghost.

More about Bhooth Bangla

The film is being produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. The story of the film has been written by Akash A Kaushik, with the screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. Rohan Shankar is credited with penning the dialogues.

It will hit the theatres on April 10, clashing with Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer Dacoit.