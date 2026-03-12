Updated 12 March 2026 at 12:11 IST
Bhoot Bangla Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav Bring The Frights Again; Don't Miss This Bhool Bhulaiyaa Connection
Bhoot Bangla: The teaser is filled with comedic scenes and funny dialogues, along with some haunting moments that tease the audience about what they can expect.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The makers have finally unveiled the teaser of the highly anticipated movie Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the horror-comedy marks the reunion of Akshay and Priyadarshan after 19 years. This film is the second Hindi-language horror comedy film in the trajectory of Priyadarshan.
Watch Bhooth Bangla Teaser
The over 1-minute teaser opens on a haunted note and with a voice over, "In Mangalpur no one gets married" and warns of "Vadhusur". The next frame introduces Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar's characters and their funny altercation with Asrani and Rajpal Yadav. The teaser hints that Akshay's character is looking for a perfect place to get married, and he finds an old, but haunted haveli.
Next, we see a few scary and yet comedic scenes, indicating that there is someone watching the family. The clip also offers a glimpse of Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi's characters.
The teaser is filled with comedic scenes and funny dialogues, along with some haunting moments that tease the audience about what they can expect. The one connection that stands common between Bhooth Bangla and Bhool Bhulaiyaa is the haveli. If you look closely, it is the same haveli where Manjulika resided as a ghost.
Advertisement
More about Bhooth Bangla
The film is being produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. The story of the film has been written by Akash A Kaushik, with the screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. Rohan Shankar is credited with penning the dialogues.
It will hit the theatres on April 10, clashing with Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer Dacoit.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 12 March 2026 at 12:11 IST