Dhurandhar 2: Costliest Movie Ticket In India Sold At Whopping ₹3100 In Mumbai For Preview Show Of Ranveer Singh Starrer

Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the hype and pre-release buzz for any movie released before it. The Aditya Dhar director has dominated social media narratives ever since the release of the first movie in December 2025. The massive anticipation of the spy thriller has translated into the movie's business as well.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will get a pan-India release on March 19 | Image: X



Ahead of release, makers of Dhurandhar 2 announced the commencement of ticket bookings for limited paid previews of the movie on March 18, 5 PM onwards. The full-fledged advance booking of the movie is yet to commence. Amid this, die-hard fans of the movie have shelled out as high as ₹3100 to secure a ticket for the movie's first shows.



Tickets sold for whopping prices for Dhurandhar 2

Earlier, tickets of Pushpa 2, Stree 2 and Oppenheimer saw an unprecedented demand in India. Fans even purchased ₹3000 tickets for the Allu Arjun starrer. However, Dhurandhar 2 has broken this record as well. Mumbai's Borivali houses Sky City Mall, which boasts the Inox Megaplex.



Sol out shows of Dhurandhar 2 at 10:15 PM priced at ₹3100 | Image: BookMyShow

Sol out shows of Dhurandhar 2 at 11:15 PM priced at ₹3100 | Image: BookMyShow

The tickets for the 10:15 PM and 11:15 PM shows at PVR Insignia class range between ₹2900 and ₹3100. All 24 ‘recliner prime’ seats priced at ₹3100 at the 10:15 PM show have been sold out already. At the time of publishing, only 1 seat in the 11:15 PM show was left to be sold. The housefull shows of Dhurandhar 2, despite the staggering ticket prices, speak highly of the movie's hype among cinegoers. Several multiplexes in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR have priced the movie tickets of Dhurandhar 2 over ₹2000 and surprisingly, all these shows are sold out. With such demand, experts believe that the Ranveer Singh starrer will easily cross ₹200 crore on the day of release. The movie has already amassed over ₹20 crore from ticket sales of March 18 shows.