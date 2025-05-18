Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar And Wamiqa Gabbi Romance By Waterfall In This BTS Clip, Announce Wrap Up Of Film's Shoot

Akshay Kumar has been busy shooting for his upcoming horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla. After months of hard work, the actor has finally clapped the board and called wrap of the film. Since the announcement, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the film, as it will mark Akshay's full-fledged return to horror comedy after five years (Laxmii). The actor has shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video on his social media handle and penned a heartfelt note calling the experience of shooting with director Priyadarshan, Ektaa Kapoor and Wamiqa Gabbi magical.

Akshay Kumar-Wamiqa Gabbi wrap up Bhooth Bangla

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a video that shows him with Wamiqa shooting a dance sequence in the backdrop of a waterfall. The actor can be seen in a green shirt paired with grey pants and a matching hat, while Gabbi is twinning with him in a shade of green saree. In the caption, he wrote, "And that’s a wrap on #BhoothBangla ! My seventh madcap adventure with the ever-inventive Priyan sir, my second outing with the unstoppable Ekta, and my first but hopefully not the last, magical journey with the ever-surprising Wamiqa. Grateful for the madness, the magic, and the memories."

Soon after he dropped a post, Ektaa Kapoor took to the comment section, expressing gratitude to work with Priyadarshan and Akshay. "So happy to work with Priyan sir #bhootbangla is your association after 14 years and my first, so grateful for this," she wrote. She sent love to Wamiqa, "And so much love to wamiqa the girl with the prettiest eyes."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All about Bhooth Bangla