Cannes 2025: Kannada Actress Disha Madan Brings 'Forgotten' Weave From Chettinad To Red Carpet

Kannada actress Disha Madan made her red carpet debut at Cannes and totally slayed it. The actress honoured the Indian tradition with a modern twist in a zari Kanchivaram saree. The actress took to her social media handle to express her happiness at walking the red carpet at one of the prestigious events. She shared a video and penned a long note elaborating about her outfit, which was handwoven by master artisans near Chettinad for over 400 hours. She brought back the forgotten weave to life, reinterpreting devotion and reverence.

Disha Madan takes over the Cannes 2025 red carpet in a Kanchivaram saree

Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a video that shows her at the red carpet event, followed by moments captured in the saree before the event. Her debut outfit was inspired by a sepia photograph from a 1950s Chettinad wedding. The saree was dyed in sacred vermilion red, featuring gold peacock motifs. There are no borders, no contrasts and just a seamless expanse of silk and gold.



She styled her saree with an off-shoulder corset blouse, featuring hand-embroidered gold work. She added a red dupatta, accentuating her look. She accessorised it with statement emerald jewellery with dramatic eye makeup. "This is not just fashion. It is memory worn. Tradition reimagined. And a red carpet moment that speaks in the quiet, eternal language of our roots," an excerpt from her post reads.

Who is Disa Madan?