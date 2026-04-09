Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar Suffers Injury While Performing High-Octane Stunt, Video Goes Viral

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Bhooth Bangla. Amid this, a video of the actor is going viral that shows him performing a high-octane stunt in the movie. According to a report in the news agency IANS, the actor suffered injuries while performing the stunt.

Akshay Kumar loses balance, falls on the floor at Bhooth Bangla set

In a viral video, Akshay can be seen kicking a piece of furniture mid-air; following this, he can be seen falling on the floor. He then holds his chest, seemingly wincing in pain. A user shared a video with the caption, "#AkshayKumar sir injured himself on the set of #BhoothBangla while filming his action scenes."

This video has come after the actor publicly opposed the use of VFX and AI for action scenes. He shared his preference for performing real stunts rather than just creating through VFX.

A look at the Bhooth Bangla trailer

The three-minute and three-second trailer opens with the introduction of a demon, Vadhusur, who has grown powerful since its emergence 1000 years ago. It was followed by the appearance of Akshay Kumar, whose eyes are on a lavish bungalow for sale, which also appears to be haunted by the Vadhusur. While Akshay is hell-bent on selling the property, several housemates experience paranormal activities in the house. Paresh Rawal was also seen giving a warning to Akshay about the haunted property.

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The interaction between Akshay and Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani is nostalgic, as it aims to create a similar kind of slapstick comedy which was earlier seen in films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and 'Phir Hera Pheri'. The trailer concludes with Akshay's physical combat with Vadhusur.

All about Bhooth Bangla

Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and late actor Asrani. The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. It will release on April 17, while the premiere show will start on April 16 at 9 PM.